Sumitomo Heavy Industries team up with Highview Power
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (SHI) and Highview Power, an energy storage solutions provider, have partnered to expand cryogenic energy storage projects globally.
As part of this partnership, SHI has made a USD USD 46 million investment into Highview Power. With this partnership, Highview Power will accelerate its global growth initiatives. SHI’s fully owned daughter company Sumitomo SHI FW (SFW) will become SHI’s technology center and hub for the CRYOBattery business, thereby expanding the technology’s geographical footprint in Europe, Asia, and Americas. Executives, Shaun Dean, Vice President at Sumitomo Heavy Industries and Tomas Harju-Jeanty, CEO at SFW will join the Board of Highview Power, bringing with them engineering, manufacturing, and global energy market expertise to its leadership team. “One of the biggest barriers to a carbon-free future has been the ability of renewables to perform as reliably as, and as cost-effectively as traditional fuel sources. Highview Power’s long-duration energy storage technology not only solves the problems that enable dispatchable renewables, but will be a catalyst in bringing the energy transition forward. SHI has been able to operate for over a hundred years because of our dedication to innovation and ability to adapt to changing markets, and with this partnership, we believe that SHI/SFW is well-positioned to drive our leadership position in energy markets of the future,” says Tomas Harju-Jeanty, in a press release. Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Highview Power, adds, “Highview is proud to have a partner like Sumitomo Heavy Industries next to us as we further our global expansion. By partnering with a large technology company with the reputation of SHI, we will be able to benefit from their vast know-how, resources, and operating experience in diversified markets.
AIM Solder expands in Canada AIM Solder has announced the completion of phase one of its expansion plans for the company’s Montreal, Canada R&D laboratory.
MacroFab picks up AAT machine at EXPO Austin American Technology has announced that electronics hardware provider MacroFab has purchased an AAT all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego.
Data Center Clients pushes NAND flash revenue near 10% growth 4Q19 NAND flash bit shipment increased by nearly 10% QoQ thanks to demand growth from data center clients, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
Prism Expands Business Development Team The Cambridgeshire based contract electronics manufacturer has increased its Business Development activities with the recruitment of Mary Wells as a Customer Account Manager.
The dangers of Chinese dependancy for the European electronics industry During the last 30 years, the European electronics industry has allowed itself to become heavily dependent upon the Chinese supply chain; and now we see the effects of that dependancy.
Lotte Aluminium to set up manufacturing in Hungary Lotte Aluminium, a South Korean company, will soon produce aluminium anode foils for batteries in Tatabánya, Hungary.
Absolute EMS taps Seika Machinery for tabletop router Absolute EMS Inc. has purchased a SAYAKA SAM-CT23S tabletop router from Seika Machinery Inc.
U.S: 5G tech from Huawei competitors just as good Attempting to influence European countries to consider 5G technology from Sweden’s Ericsson, Finland’s Nokia, and South Korea’s Samsung as alternatives to telecom giant Huawei, a senior U.S. diplomat has reportedly sparked tensions between the U.S. and certain European allies.
U.S. paying the price as Coronavirus interrupts supplies On top of the two-year trade war’s effects to their bottom line, the global health crisis caused by the coronavirus has forced U.S.-based suppliers to pay a premium to satisfy domestic manufacturing needs.
Darekon continues its development and profitable growth The year ending 2019 marked a milestone for Darekon as the Finnish EMS provider's turnover exceeded EUR 50 million. The growth is the result of developing a profitable business and ensuring customer confidence.
SEGA lays cornerstone for new Hungarian production hall The cornerstone of the new production hall of Starters E-Components Generators Automotive (S.E.G.A.) Hungary was laid and a strategic partnership agreement was signed between the representative of the corporation and Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Neways Electronics Riesa decides on short-time work The management of Neways Electronics Riesa GmbH has informed the workforce today that short-time work (German ‘Kurzarbeit’) will be introduced for a period of ten months with effect from March 1st 2020.
EUV photoresist company Inpria raises $31 million in funding Inpria, a pioneer in high-resolution metal oxide photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), has secured USD 31 million in Series C funding from a broad syndicate including two of the biggest names within the semiconductor manufacturing space.
Semiconductor industry avoids direct impact of coronavirus The semiconductor industry appears to have escaped the direct impact of the coronavirus crisis so far, but the market is likely to suffer the repercussions as the outbreak slows or suspends production among electronics manufacturers, according to Omdia.
Plessey partners with Axus Technology Plessey, an embedded technologies developer, is partnering with Axus Technology (Axus), a provider of CMP, wafer thinning and wafer polishing surface-processing solutions for semiconductor applications, to bring high-performance GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology to the mass market.
GPV Electronics CN resumes production On 19 February 2020, the Chinese Central Government informed that all enterprises in the Guangdong province are now allowed to resume production.
Nano Dimension moves its main commercial activity to USA Nano Dimension announces that the company is establishing its headquarters for the Americas in South Florida.
Rockwell Automation inks deal for Italy’s ASEM Rockwell Automation Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire digital automation technologies provider ASEM S.p.A.
IFR releases ‘Top Trends 2020 Robotics’ The International Federation of Robots (IFR) has forecasted an uptick of 2 million industrial factory robotic units in the next two years.
Paslin, Rivian fuel EV factory expansion The Paslin Company, a builder of robotic assembly lines for Tier 1 suppliers and OEM auto companies, is expanding in Warren, Michigan.
Nokia plans to acquire US-based company The Finnish telecom company is planning to acquire Elenion Technologies, a U.S.-based company focusing on silicon photonics technology.
neutec electronic to handle Asymtek and Dima in Switzerland Asymtek, a part of Nordson Electronics Solutions - announces that their distributor, neutec electronic AG, has expanded its representation of all Asymtek and DIMA products to the French-speaking areas of Switzerland.Load more news