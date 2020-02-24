© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Absolute EMS taps Seika Machinery for tabletop router

Absolute EMS Inc. has purchased a SAYAKA SAM-CT23S tabletop router from Seika Machinery Inc.

In a press release, the company said it is investing in both its facility and equipment in an effort to introduce new technology to the market. Absolute EMS COO Doug Dow said, “As Absolute EMS continues to grow and move towards a 4.0 fully automated factory, it is imperative to ensure all supporting areas of the facility are staged with automation and postured for continued growth. The beauty of the new Seika router is that this one machine can manage depanelization requirements of all of our high-volume customer needs, thus putting valuable talent back on the factory floor.” Absolute EMS is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.