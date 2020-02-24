© Darekon Electronics Production | February 24, 2020
Darekon continues its development and profitable growth
The year ending 2019 marked a milestone for Darekon as the Finnish EMS provider's turnover exceeded EUR 50 million. The growth is the result of developing a profitable business and ensuring customer confidence.
Revenue gain in 2019 almost matched that of the previous year, 7% compared to 10 percent in 2018 when it amounted to EUR 47.6 million. That figure reached EUR 51 million last year. “The good success of the Finnish electronics industry and above all our customers has helped us to proceed according to plan and develop our operation,” says Kai Orpo, managing director of Darekon, in a press release. “Our revenue developed within the budget framework, operating profit reached 2.6 million euros and the company’s equity ratio is at a good 48 percent level. The number of personnel increased by 24 during the year and was 315 at the end of the year.” According to Orpo, good solvency will provide the company with a strong backbone to withstand economic cycles and to continue investing in business development as planned. Last year’s investments were mainly related to continuing operations. Notable events of the past year included relocating the firm’s Savonlinna unit from Savonranta village to superior and logistically better working facilities in downtown Savonlinna, and the completion of the robotised welding and sealing lines at the Klaukkala facility to reach full production capacity. Klaukkala grew strongly The Klaukkala facility is Darekon’s multi-purpose house, a sheet metal workshop and a plant making final assembly of electronic equipment. In addition, it is a versatile planning office and serves as the logistics hub for the group. Enclosures and cabinets are manufactured using a robotised welding line and robotised extrusion technology of silicone seals, invested in 2018 and 2019. “Last year was challenging for us in the way that the sales of our unit grew with well over 30 percent,” says Pekka Antikainen, plant director at Klaukkala. “Last year, we also recruited more than 10 people to Klaukkala and we still need to recruit some five people more.” “Robotised welding and seal manufacturing are now in full swing, but still have capacity to increase production volumes. Our state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing system forms the basis for our sheet metal production, complemented by a high-precision, versatile laser cutter, and a comprehensive range of press brakes, presses and other production machines,” he adds. Darekon has switched to using 100% wind-generated electricity. The recycling of materials has been taken as far as possible and is constantly being developed. Energy efficiency guides the firm’s investments and all activities. There is also strong investment in developing digitalisation.
SEGA lays cornerstone for new Hungarian production hall The cornerstone of the new production hall of Starters E-Components Generators Automotive (S.E.G.A.) Hungary was laid and a strategic partnership agreement was signed between the representative of the corporation and Péter Szijjártó, the Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade.
Neways Electronics Riesa decides on short-time work The management of Neways Electronics Riesa GmbH has informed the workforce today that short-time work (German ‘Kurzarbeit’) will be introduced for a period of ten months with effect from March 1st 2020.
EUV photoresist company Inpria raises $31 million in funding Inpria, a pioneer in high-resolution metal oxide photoresists for extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), has secured USD 31 million in Series C funding from a broad syndicate including two of the biggest names within the semiconductor manufacturing space.
Semiconductor industry avoids direct impact of coronavirus The semiconductor industry appears to have escaped the direct impact of the coronavirus crisis so far, but the market is likely to suffer the repercussions as the outbreak slows or suspends production among electronics manufacturers, according to Omdia.
Plessey partners with Axus Technology Plessey, an embedded technologies developer, is partnering with Axus Technology (Axus), a provider of CMP, wafer thinning and wafer polishing surface-processing solutions for semiconductor applications, to bring high-performance GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology to the mass market.
GPV Electronics CN resumes production On 19 February 2020, the Chinese Central Government informed that all enterprises in the Guangdong province are now allowed to resume production.
Nano Dimension moves its main commercial activity to USA Nano Dimension announces that the company is establishing its headquarters for the Americas in South Florida.
Rockwell Automation inks deal for Italy’s ASEM Rockwell Automation Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire digital automation technologies provider ASEM S.p.A.
IFR releases ‘Top Trends 2020 Robotics’ The International Federation of Robots (IFR) has forecasted an uptick of 2 million industrial factory robotic units in the next two years.
Paslin, Rivian fuel EV factory expansion The Paslin Company, a builder of robotic assembly lines for Tier 1 suppliers and OEM auto companies, is expanding in Warren, Michigan.
Nokia plans to acquire US-based company The Finnish telecom company is planning to acquire Elenion Technologies, a U.S.-based company focusing on silicon photonics technology.
neutec electronic to handle Asymtek and Dima in Switzerland Asymtek, a part of Nordson Electronics Solutions - announces that their distributor, neutec electronic AG, has expanded its representation of all Asymtek and DIMA products to the French-speaking areas of Switzerland.
BMZ subsidiary Poland reports successful business year 2019 BMZ Poland, the second largest production site of the BMZ Group, is expanding its production area and is reporting 10% sales growth and thereby reached record results for the business year 2019.
Scanfil CEO: ‘Our operations are making good progress’ The last quarter of 2019 was the strongest one for the EMS provider. Scanfil recorded a turnover of EUR 155 million, a growth of EUR 15 million or 10% year-over-year.
Prime Technological Services acquire ITS EMS provider Prime Technological Services LLC has acquired Georgia-based I Technical Services (ITS).
Florida’s Sypris snags BAE Systems contract Sypris Electronics LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions Inc., has won a contract award from London-based BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.
Into the future, San Diego style IPC APEX EXPO, the North American electronics manufacturing industry’s biggest gig, has left the teenage years behind with this year’s 20th anniversary show held Feb 3-8 in San Diego.
5 semiconductor companies hold 53% of global wafer capacity The world’s top-five wafer capacity leaders each had capacity of more than 1,000,000 wafer starts per month, says IC Insights.
Global DRAM revenue holds steady in 4Q19 The DRAM inventory finally returned to a relatively normal level for most OEMs in 4Q19 after nearly three consecutive quarters of adjustments, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
Mitsubishi Electric completes new satellite production facility Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a new facility for the production of satellites at the company’s Kamakura Works in Kamakura, Japan.
ISS-Broadband delivered by Kongsberg Kongsberg equipment is to enable broadband transmission for the International Space Station (ISS) to 'significantly improve communication between the ESA astronauts manning the station and earth.Load more news