Rockwell Automation inks deal for Italy’s ASEM

Rockwell Automation Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire digital automation technologies provider ASEM S.p.A.

ASEM provides high-performance automation solutions that include industrial PCs (IPCs), human-machine interface (HMI) hardware and software, remote access capabilities, and secure Industrial IoT gateway solutions, a press release announcing the acquisition said. Fran Wlodarczyk, Rockwell Automation senior VP, Architecture & Software said, “ASEM’s strength in the IPC market and expertise in HMI will further expand our Control & Visualization hardware and software portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver high-performance, integrated automation solutions. ASEM’s products will provide our customers with a high degree of configurability for their industrial computing needs through innovative hardware and software that allows them to achieve faster time to market, lower their cost of ownership, improve asset utilization, and better manage enterprise risk.” The transaction includes the purchase of a minority interest in ASEM held by KEB Group, Germany, who will be retained as the company’s strategic supplier and technology partner. The transaction is expected to close in the spring of 2020.