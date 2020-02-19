© Nordson

neutec electronic to handle Asymtek and Dima in Switzerland

Asymtek, a part of Nordson Electronics Solutions - announces that their distributor, neutec electronic AG, has expanded its representation of all Asymtek and DIMA products to the French-speaking areas of Switzerland.

neutec electronic AG will distribute conformal coating, fluid dispensing, and hot bar soldering equipment and provide technical support to new and existing Swiss customers. This agreement was effective November 1, 2019. “With more than 30 years of experience in the distribution of equipment for electronics assembly in the Swiss market, neutec electronic AG has been providing excellent local support to our customers in major parts of Switzerland,” says Stéphane Etienne, business development manager, Nordson Electronics Solutions. “This expansion will ensure that all Swiss customers have reliable, local support for their ASYMTEK and DIMA products.”