Orbit One expands with new test team in Poland

The Swedish EMS provider is launching another test team within the group.

The unit in Poland will be expanded with a team of developers with stellar expertise in test design and test development. The team will have its own department, with all the equipment required to ensure proper quality. "More and more customers are demanding a supplier with a holistic approach that can meet all their needs for testing, from the first prototype to serial production testing. Together with the test team in Ronneby, we are now taking the field of testing and test development to the next level, benefiting from the experience, expertise, and machinery of the entire Group. The new test department will be complete and in full swing during the first six months of the year," says Business Development Manager Magnus Håkansson, in a press release.