GPV's Chinese facility will remain closed

The Chinese Central Government and the Chinese Epidemic Command Centre have prolonged the curfew in the provinces Hubei and Guangdong. Guangdong (Pearl River delta) is the second most affected province in China and also the province where GPV’s production site is situated.

The curfew is an attempt to control the development of the Corona virus outbreak. According to the available information, the GPV production site will not be able to reopen until the first of March at the earliest. However, depending on the progress, this might change, the company writes in an update. At this stage, no GPV employees have been infected by the Coronavirus, and the company's employees at the Chinese production site have started to work from home where possible. "We monitor this difficult situation caused by force majeure in relation to the supply chain, both what might affect the production in China, but also in relation to direct supplies to our valued customers and other GPV production sites world-wide," the Danish manufacturer writes. The Chinese Central Government has demanded that companies must apply two days prior to their reopening and pass the audit by their closest local government before re-opening the production site. We have prepared all necessary papers and are ready for an audit to reopen as soon as possible.