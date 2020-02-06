© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Smith taps Todd Burke for new leadership position

Global electronic components and semiconductors distributor Smith has appointed Todd Burke as its president, Americas.

In his new role, Todd will support Smith’s five trading offices in the Americas as they grow relationships and supply chain strategies and continue to work with counterparts in the EMEA and APAC regions to manage the company’s multinational OEM and CM account bases. Prior to the appointment, Burke served as VP of Business Development and senior account executive managing global accounts, respectively. Additionally, Burke brings strong sales and management experience gained during his overall 23-year tenure at the company, including opening Smith’s Guadalajara office. In a statement announcing the new appointment, Burke said, “I couldn’t be more excited about Smith’s future and this opportunity. Thanks to our owners’ vision and the most experienced leadership team in the business, Smith is very well positioned to expand our service offerings and deepen relationships with the largest consumers of semiconductors in the Americas.” Smith Chief Trading Officer Mark Barnhill said “I am proud to support Todd as he accepts this new challenge. I am extremely confident that this is the pivotal next step for Smith to continue to distance ourselves from our competitors.” Smith is a global independent distributor of electronic components, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Houston, Texas.