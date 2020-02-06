© PCB Connect

PCB Connect opens new office in United Kingdom

PCB Connect, the Swedish PCB supplier, has opened a new office in United Kingdom, located in Devizes Wiltshire.

The company has also appointed two new managers, Justin Olejnik and Robert Keyser, both who join PCB Connect with previous experience in the global PCB market, a press release reads. “As the complexities of the global electronics market continues to increase, the need for reliable, secure and robust supply chains becomes ever more critical. At the PCB Connect Group we have found a business that is structured to grow at a similar pace to our customers needs, has global market presence along with a local will do mentality”, says Justin Olejnik who takes on the role as Managing Director, PCB Connect Limited. “I am pleased to be able to continue the great work that PCB Connect have been doing, and upholding their core values of making a difference to our customers supply chains,” says Robert Keyser, who will take on the role as Sales Director, PCB Connect Limited. The company has been in an expansive phase and recently PCB Connect opened new offices in Turkey, United States, Estonia and Germany, as well as expand on existing markets, such as in Brazil, Poland and Sweden.