German PCB production is auctioned off

All production facilities and manufacturing equipment of German PCB manufacturer GGP - at its Osterode location - is to be auctioned off.

GGP was still producing until January 13, 2020, but has now stopped production entirely. Now the over 500 'items' with a value of several million euros will "initially be offered as a negotiated sale", according to a press release from the auction house. This is followed by an online auction - including equipment from the manufacturers Schmoll, UCE, PAL, Orbotech, Hakuto, Hollmuller, IS, Penta and Mania - from February 17 to 20, 2020.