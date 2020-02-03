© Integrated Micro Electronics Inc

IMI delays resumption of work in China due to the Coronavirus

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has – as many other companies – delayed the resumption of work in selected China manufacturing facilities in regards to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (n-CoV).

IMI Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., located in Pingshan Kuichong, is scheduled to resume operations on February the 10th at the earliest. Same thing goes for the company’s unit, Speedy-Tech Electronics (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd. IMI (Chengdu) Ltd., is planned to resume operation today (February 3, 2020). And the company’s VIA Optronics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd operations is currently scheduled to resume production on February 9 2020. IMI says in a statement that the company is developing contingency plans to recover production backlogs as a result of these suspensions including among others, the temporary transfer of production activities for some customers to other IMI manufacturing plants. Management is communicating with local government offices regarding the possibility of resuming production earlier than the mandated dates at reduced production capacity. The company is also implementing guidelines to address and manage employees who manifest symptoms associated with the coronavirus. “Business trips to and from high risk regions have been deferred. IMI remains vigilant and will ensure that all employees have a healthy and safe work environment,” the company writes in the statement.