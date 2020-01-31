© Foxconn

Foxconn intends to meet all manufacturing obligations in wake of virus outbreak

The worlds biggest EMS provider says that it is closely monitoring the current public health challenge linked to the coronavirus, but have no intention to allow the virus to keep the company from reaching its obligations.

Hon Hai Precision Industry – otherwise know as Foxconn – says in a statement that the company’s facilities in China are following the holiday schedules and will continue to do so until all businesses have resumed standard operating hours. “As a matter of policy and for reasons of commercial sensitivity, we do not comment on our specific production practices but we can confirm that we have measures in place to ensure that we can continue to meet all global manufacturing obligations,” the company writes in the statement. Foxconn continues saying that having previously dealt with SARS, the company has a good understanding of how to care for its employees’ health and how it will need to allocate resources in the manufacturing and production departments to ensure that it is able to address the needs of both employees and customers.