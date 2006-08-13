Plexus plans to close UK plant

US based EMS provider Pluxus has has opted to close its factory in Maldon in Essex. The facility in Maldon has 77 workers.



The company has another facility which produces printed circuit boards in Kelso. Plexus will consolidate the Maldeon manufacturing operations with the Kelso plant. The company has decided that unless any of the 77 workers who are based in Maldon wants to move to Kelso, they are going to be out of a job. The company is expected to transfer all customer programmes to Kelso by the end of this year.



The company will also move its Engineering Design Centre in Livingston into larger premises. The number of engineering and technical staff will increase, local media reports.