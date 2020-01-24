© Eguana Technologies General | January 24, 2020
Eguana inks deal for residential energy storage systems
Eguana Technologies Inc. has entered into a development contract with an unnamed renewable energy company to develop and certify proprietary residential storage systems for distribution through its sales channels across global markets.
The company disclosed in a press release the contract value of more than USD 1 million. The company has received upfront payments of over USD 750,000 with the balance due upon successful product certification. The partner will distribute and sell the new product solution through their channels. Eguana Technologies CEO Justin Holland said, “The team is excited to integrate a leading energy storage software solution with our Evolve platform for major markets including the United States and Australia. The Company has maintained fleet aggregation and virtual power plants will drive substantial growth in all residential markets, this new initiative will deliver certified products perfectly positioning Eguana into both of those segments. Work has commenced, and we expect to begin prototype testing by the end of March 2020.” Eguana Founder and Executive VP Brent Harris said, "We were awarded this development contract in recognition of the advanced control and integration capabilities that have been built into our energy storage platform. There is no other product on the market that can be integrated so quickly and comprehensively into third party energy management systems and our experienced team supports our partners to ensure top performance for the partner's application." In 2019, Eguana made a transition to Jabil as its manufacturing partner and confirmed in October that its first units were expected to be tested in the four to six weeks following that confirmation. An attempt was made with both companies to determine whether Jabil would be involved in this recent Equana contract and to what extent but has not yet received a reply.
BlueRing Stencils picks up Stone Mountain Tool BlueRing Stencils has acquired Georgia-based tooling supplier Stone Mountain Tool.
Bosch increases its stake in fuel-cell expert Ceres Power Bosch has increased its stake in Ceres Power from 3.9% to circa 18%. Bosch’s total investment in the company will be approximately 90 million euros.
Haldex Heidelberg staff urges management to reconsider the closure It was back in October of 2019 that Haldex announced that it was streamlining its production in Europe, a decision that would see the move of production from Heidelberg in Germany to Szentlörincskáta in Hungary.
Sponsored content by CMLCML manufactures Metal Substrate solutions Printed circuit boards (PCBs) plays an important role in our day to day life. Whether it’s the car you’re driving, the phone that you’re scrolling through or computers that you’re sending emails from. What happens when you use heat generating components on a PCB? That’s right, cooling is needed!
Foxconn’s Gou: WI plant operational this year Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou is indicating that the company’s new manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, still currently under construction after multiple slowdowns, will generate products beginning this year.
Zentech acquires Trilogy Circuits LLC Zentech Manufacturing has acquired Texas-based Trilogy Circuits LLC, a provider of EMS services to military primes and other high-reliability industries in Texas and across the United States.
Markus Jeck to take lead of Enics Switzerland EMS provider Enics has appointed Markus Jeck as the new General Manager of Enics Switzerland.
Hanwha Precision Machinery launches tech centre in Germany Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas' – formerly Samsung C&T Automation – unit, Hanwha Precision Machinery, has launched an integrated tech centre for Europe in Germany to accelerate its global expansion.
TTM Technologies to sell four China manufacturing plants TTM Technologies is executing a definitive agreement under which the company has agreed to divest its four China manufacturing plants – which make up substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Incap acquires AWS Electronics EMS provider Incap has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of AWS Electronics Group.
Ampleon, Rochester Electronics ink deal RF power products supplier Ampleon and semiconductor manufacturer Rochester Electronics have forged a strategic partnership to extend the global supply of Ampleon’s VDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors.
Trust Automation appoints new COO California-based Trust Automation Inc., a supplier of automation technology for industrial and defense applications, has welcomed Teddy Ross to the company as chief operations officer, effective immediately.
TDK Ventures invests in SLD Laser TDK Ventures Inc., a subsidiary of TDK Corporation, has invested in SLD Laser, a specialist in the use of gallium nitride (GaN) in the commercialization of visible laser light sources for multiple applications including automotive, mobility, medical, and specialty lighting.
Sono Motors hits its target - community funding works The Munich-based mobility provider Sono Motors has successfully completed the extension of its campaign to finance the company and has exceeded its target of EUR 50 million.
New group structure at Mycronic aimed securing future growth Swedish creator of production equipment, Mycronic, has grown quite a bit during the last years; both organically but also through acquisitions. And with that growth some structure is in order.
Zenuity and HP Enterprise team up to develop next-gen autonomous driving cars Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been selected by Zenuity, a Swedish developer of software for self-driving and assisted driving cars, to provide the crucial artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure it needs in order to develop next generation autonomous driving (AD) systems.
Honeywell, Lockheed Martin win NASA contracts Honeywell and Lockheed Martin have both announced recent contracts for the supply of key components to NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for the upcoming Artemis lunar missions.
Libra Industries welcomes new VP EMS provider Libra Industries has welcomed David Chavez to its leadership team as the new VP of Integrated Business Development.
Danfoss shuts down site – hundreds of jobs lost Danish industrial group, Danfoss, is taking steps to optimise and strengthen its competitiveness. This will result in a closure of the groups manufacturing site in Kolding, Denmark. Production from the site will be moved to the groups manufacturing location in Poland.
USI builds its third antenna chamber measurement system USI is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020.
AT&S receives NADCAP accreditation With the NADCAP accreditation, new doors in the aerospace sector has been opened for the Austrian company.
Toshiba Carrier to establish new manufacturing subsidiary in Europe Toshiba Carrier Corporation announced the establishment of a new manufacturing subsidiary in Gniezno, a mid-western city of Poland.
Ericsson opens new R&D site in France Ericsson says it will establish a new R&D site in France with up to 300 employees, accelerating 5G momentum in Europe.Load more news
