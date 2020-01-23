© Foxconn

Foxconn’s Gou: WI plant operational this year

Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou is indicating that the company’s new manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, still currently under construction after multiple slowdowns, will generate products beginning this year.

Bloomberg reported yesterday that Gou told employees of parent-company Hon Hai at an event in Taipei this week that the company would indeed become operational in 2020, aligning with previously stated plans, in an effort to manufacture components for fifth-gen wireless and AI applications. Although Gou did not expand on his statement, he reportedly also said, “I hope many Hon Hai colleagues will go work in the U.S. to help America boost manufacturing and build a supply chain.” Foxconn completed construction of the roof and the exterior of the primary manufacturing structure in 2019. The Milwaukee Journal is reporting that during a visit to Milwaukee in December, Gou told a group of about 500 people at a holiday party that he had recently conducted a “working meeting” with President Trump. However, Trump made no mention of Foxconn or Gou in his speech at a mid-January campaign rally in Wisconsin’s capital.