© Foxconn General | January 23, 2020
Foxconn’s Gou: WI plant operational this year
Foxconn Technology Group founder Terry Gou is indicating that the company’s new manufacturing facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, still currently under construction after multiple slowdowns, will generate products beginning this year.
Bloomberg reported yesterday that Gou told employees of parent-company Hon Hai at an event in Taipei this week that the company would indeed become operational in 2020, aligning with previously stated plans, in an effort to manufacture components for fifth-gen wireless and AI applications. Although Gou did not expand on his statement, he reportedly also said, “I hope many Hon Hai colleagues will go work in the U.S. to help America boost manufacturing and build a supply chain.” Foxconn completed construction of the roof and the exterior of the primary manufacturing structure in 2019. The Milwaukee Journal is reporting that during a visit to Milwaukee in December, Gou told a group of about 500 people at a holiday party that he had recently conducted a “working meeting” with President Trump. However, Trump made no mention of Foxconn or Gou in his speech at a mid-January campaign rally in Wisconsin’s capital.
Zentech acquires Trilogy Circuits LLC Zentech Manufacturing has acquired Texas-based Trilogy Circuits LLC, a provider of EMS services to military primes and other high-reliability industries in Texas and across the United States.
Markus Jeck to take lead of Enics Switzerland EMS provider Enics has appointed Markus Jeck as the new General Manager of Enics Switzerland.
Hanwha Precision Machinery launches tech centre in Germany Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas' – formerly Samsung C&T Automation – unit, Hanwha Precision Machinery, has launched an integrated tech centre for Europe in Germany to accelerate its global expansion.
TTM Technologies to sell four China manufacturing plants TTM Technologies is executing a definitive agreement under which the company has agreed to divest its four China manufacturing plants – which make up substantially all of the assets of its Mobility business unit.
Incap acquires AWS Electronics EMS provider Incap has signed an agreement to acquire 100% ownership of AWS Electronics Group.
Ampleon, Rochester Electronics ink deal RF power products supplier Ampleon and semiconductor manufacturer Rochester Electronics have forged a strategic partnership to extend the global supply of Ampleon’s VDMOS portfolio of high-performance RF transistors.
Trust Automation appoints new COO California-based Trust Automation Inc., a supplier of automation technology for industrial and defense applications, has welcomed Teddy Ross to the company as chief operations officer, effective immediately.
TDK Ventures invests in SLD Laser TDK Ventures Inc., a subsidiary of TDK Corporation, has invested in SLD Laser, a specialist in the use of gallium nitride (GaN) in the commercialization of visible laser light sources for multiple applications including automotive, mobility, medical, and specialty lighting.
Sono Motors hits its target - community funding works The Munich-based mobility provider Sono Motors has successfully completed the extension of its campaign to finance the company and has exceeded its target of EUR 50 million.
New group structure at Mycronic aimed securing future growth Swedish creator of production equipment, Mycronic, has grown quite a bit during the last years; both organically but also through acquisitions. And with that growth some structure is in order.
Zenuity and HP Enterprise team up to develop next-gen autonomous driving cars Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been selected by Zenuity, a Swedish developer of software for self-driving and assisted driving cars, to provide the crucial artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure it needs in order to develop next generation autonomous driving (AD) systems.
Honeywell, Lockheed Martin win NASA contracts Honeywell and Lockheed Martin have both announced recent contracts for the supply of key components to NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for the upcoming Artemis lunar missions.
Libra Industries welcomes new VP EMS provider Libra Industries has welcomed David Chavez to its leadership team as the new VP of Integrated Business Development.
Danfoss shuts down site – hundreds of jobs lost Danish industrial group, Danfoss, is taking steps to optimise and strengthen its competitiveness. This will result in a closure of the groups manufacturing site in Kolding, Denmark. Production from the site will be moved to the groups manufacturing location in Poland.
USI builds its third antenna chamber measurement system USI is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020.
AT&S receives NADCAP accreditation With the NADCAP accreditation, new doors in the aerospace sector has been opened for the Austrian company.
Toshiba Carrier to establish new manufacturing subsidiary in Europe Toshiba Carrier Corporation announced the establishment of a new manufacturing subsidiary in Gniezno, a mid-western city of Poland.
Ericsson opens new R&D site in France Ericsson says it will establish a new R&D site in France with up to 300 employees, accelerating 5G momentum in Europe.
GKN team up with Delta on eDrive technology GKN Automotive and Delta Electronics are collaborating on the joint development that aims to enable the rapid acceleration of next generation integrated 3-in-1 eDrive systems of power classes from 80kW to 155kW.
Samsung’s planning Indian smartphone display plant The South Korean tech-giant is reportedly planning a USD 500 million investment to set up a display manufacturing plant in India.
Elmaticas gets green light to audit SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers. Elmaticas Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21 Subpart G training, regarding auditing of Printed Circuit Boards suppliers for SAAB Avionics Systems earlier this year. Allowing Elmatica to conduct audits of SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.
Jenoptik to keep its mechatronic activities The Executive Board of Jenoptik AG has decided to stop the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION.
U.S. polysilicon makers laud Phase 1 of China deal The United States’ three remaining manufacturers of polysilicon expressed appreciation to President Trump and praised U.S. negotiators for securing the Chinese commitment to purchase U.S. polysilicon in the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal.Load more news