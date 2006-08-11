TLC cease operation in Poland

Chinese TCL Thomson Electronics who produce TV-sets in their facility in Zyrardów, Poland is planning to close the plant and transfer the production to India.

The plant in Zyrardów employs approximately 1000 people. According to managing director of TCL in India, this will help the company to increase its market share in India. Officials from the Polish plant refuse to comment on the revelations. TCL also recently decided to close another plant in France, local media reports.

