Zenuity and HP Enterprise team up to develop next-gen autonomous driving cars

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has been selected by Zenuity, a Swedish developer of software for self-driving and assisted driving cars, to provide the crucial artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) infrastructure it needs in order to develop next generation autonomous driving (AD) systems.

Zenuity is a joint venture between Volvo Cars (VCC) and Veoneer. Its platforms have been designed to deliver world-class performance in autonomous driving while at all times meeting stringent real-world safety benchmarks. HPE will provide Zenuity with core data processing services that will allow Zenuity to gather, store, organise and analyse the data it generates globally from its network of test vehicles and software development centers. The end-to-end IT infrastructure will be delivered as-a-service through HPE GreenLake. “These are the crucial building blocks of the autonomous driving cars of the future,” says Dennis Nobelius, Zenuity’s chief executive, in a press release. “HPE is providing us with the foundations upon which everything else is built.” “The paradigm shift we’ve seen in the past few years has been remarkable, with autonomous vehicles presenting the biggest opportunity we’ve seen in decades to disrupt and revolutionize the automotive industry. To meet this challenge, optimizing the convergence of HPC, data analytics and artificial intelligence is vital,” adds Antonio Neri, Chief Executive Officer, HPE. “As Zenuity leads this change, ensuring an ecosystem that supports this convergence, coupled with matching infrastructure across edge computing, storage, compute and services is vital. This kind of partnership will provide Zenuity with the innovation and flexibility to adapt as it grows and is exactly why we’re committed to offering everything as-a-Service to our customers, Mr Neri continued.” Deployment is due to begin rollout in summer 2020. Initial rollout will take place in Sweden, with plans for global deployment in the near future.