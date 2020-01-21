© AT&S

AT&S receives NADCAP accreditation

With the NADCAP accreditation, new doors in the aerospace sector has been opened for the Austrian company.

From the smallest rivet joint to the engine: materials and products used in aircraft construction and aeronautics have to meet the highest quality standards to guarantee safety and absence of defects. This naturally also applies to electronic components such as printed circuit boards and interconnection solutions. “We have been supplying solutions for different applications in aviation for 15 years now, and since 2015 also for safety-relevant applications,” says Florian Titjung, Quality Manager at AT&S, in a press release. “They range from control units such as the fasten-seatbelt sign in the passenger cabin to highly complex applications in the cockpit.” Specifically, AT&S interconnect solutions form the core of the primary flight control unit and are also used in engine control units. NADCAP stands for National Aerospace and Defence Contractor Accreditation Program. The accreditation program is conducted by the independent Performance Review Institute (PRI). Basically, it also applies to the military sector, in which AT&S is not active. The goal the global aerospace industry pursues with this certification is to guarantee uniform standards for the quality assurance of production and test procedures for all relevant aircraft components. AT&S recently completed this recognised certification procedure successfully. After more than twelve months of preparation and four audit days, the auditors accredited AT&S according to the NADCAP standards. “In particular, the external auditors emphasized AT&S’s focus on process control, the extensive automation in production, the company’s commitment to meeting customer requirements and its focus on continuous improvement,” says AT&S CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer. “This opens doors for us not only in aviation, but also towards space technology.”