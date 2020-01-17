© olivier26 dreamstime.com

AMD bolsters exec leadership team

AMD has announced several promotions and one new hire to its senior leadership team, in an effort to enable the company’s continued growth in the high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies market.

In a press release, the company said that the four senior vice president promotions include Nazar Zaidi to Cores, Server SoC and Systems IP Engineering with continued responsibility for leading the development of leadership CPU cores, server SoCs and system IP; Andrej Zdravkovic to Software Development, leading the software strategy and development teams across AMD graphics, client, and data center products; Spencer Pan to Greater China Sales and president of AMD Greater China, with responsibility for leading all sales and go-to-market activities in Greater China and expansion of strategic partner and customer relationships in the region; and Jane Roney to Business Operations, responsible for aligning and scaling critical business processes across the company to ensure consistent execution. AMD also announced it has hired industry veteran Dan McNamara as senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit. McNamara is responsible for building on the introduction of the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors to further accelerate adoption of the company’s server solutions with cloud, enterprise and ecosystem partners. McNamara combines extensive semiconductor and enterprise expertise. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Network and Custom Logic Group. In his 27-year career, he has also held senior management and engineering roles at Altera, StarGen, SemiTech Solutions and Raytheon. AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said, “Strengthening and expanding our leadership team are key to building on the significant momentum we have generated over the past several years. I am delighted to announce these additions to our senior leadership team. Each of these leaders will play key roles in helping us achieve our long-term growth objectives in the coming years.”