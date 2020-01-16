© Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab expands capabilities in So Cal

Rocket Lab announced this week it will open a new facility to serve as its corporate headquarters and provide increased production capacity.

According to a press release, the expansion will also bring Mission Control Center capabilities to Long Beach, California, for the manufacturer of rocket launch vehicles and propulsion systems. Construction on Rocket Lab’s Long Beach Complex has begun, with the facility scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2020. The complex has been designed to produce more than 12 full Electron launch vehicles each year to support a monthly launch cadence from Rocket Lab’s first U.S. launch site, Launch Complex 2 in Wallops Island, Virginia. Production facilities for Rocket Lab’s flagship Rutherford engine will also be expanded, with the company planning to produce more than 150 engines for the Electron launch vehicle in 2020. Rocket Lab’s first U.S-based mission control center will also be located at the Long Beach complex. By operating two launch sites and two mission control centers, Rocket Lab can conduct simultaneous launches from Launch Complexes 1 and 2 to meet the growing need for responsive space launch. Rocket Lab Founder and CEO Peter Beck said, “As we enter our third year of orbital launches and expand into satellite manufacturing, we’re investing in major infrastructure and growing our team to provide frequent and reliable access to orbit for small satellites,” he said. “Long Beach is an ideal location for our team; it has a vibrant space community, it’s close to many of our suppliers and offers room to grow as our operations do. The City of Long Beach has been incredibly welcoming, and we look forward to working with them to continue growing the local space economy.” Rocket Lab currently has more than 50 open positions at the new Long Beach Complex, including those in engineering, avionics production, Mission Management, Launch Services and more.