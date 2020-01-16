© Sound Hub Denmark

European loudspeaker company brings production back home

Difficulties manufacturing smaller design series among reasons for the decision to return back to base.

Danish manufacturer of loudspeaker systems, Steenssen, has decided to pursue an ambition to move its production of loudspeaker systems from Asia to Denmark, a press release states. According to Frederick Rickmann, founder and CEO of Steenssen, Danish design and great sound have ”high value in the growing middle class in Asia when they are looking for great sound for their flatscreens.” – Unfortunately, the manufacturers in China nowadays are set up entirely for mass production, which makes smaller design series aimed at differentiated customer needs almost impossible. Also, trade barriers and the environmental impact of transport are some of the considerations behind moving production to Denmark, says Rickmann. ”It is great news for Struer and certainly also great news for Denmark that we have the relevant competences within development and production to match the task,” says Peter Petersen, CEO of Sound Hub Denmark, a sound and acoustics growth hub for startups, SME’s and corporates located in the city of Struer. To meet the demands and to achieve greater flexibility in the production series, Steenssen has initiated several new collaborations. Among those are CIM PrintTronic (development and production of electronics), Alu Parts (development and production of aluminium components) and EKTOS (test and approvals).