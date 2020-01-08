© GKN Aerospace

GKN Aerospace opens new wiring facility in India

On the fourth of December, GKN Aerospace officially opened its all-new facility for Electrical Wiring Interconnection Systems (EWIS) in Pune, India.

The site will focus on the assembly of wiring systems for commercial aircraft and aero-engines like the Airbus A320neo, Boeing 737, 777X and Boeing 787. The Pune facility, with a surface of 11'000 square metre, will operate alongside the existing Joint Venture for wiring systems in Bangalore, which is serving the defence market. The company says that with the new facility, GKN Aerospace will create 200 jobs in 2020 growing to 800 within five years; it also stresses that it will recruit a significant number of female operators and engineers and will provide on-site training for employees. A team of 30 persons has been built to date. GKN Aerospace has invested USD 10 million in the site and in its state of the art equipment and technologies, a press release reads. “We are really proud to open this state of the art facility in Pune. This is a true demonstration of our enduring partnership with India and of the solid growth of the Indian Aerospace Industry and of our EWIS business. The collaboration with the local authorities and support of the regional government has been vital,” says John Pritchard, CEO Aerostructures and Systems Europe and Asia in a press release.