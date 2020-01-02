© saniphoto dreamstime.com Electronics Production | January 02, 2020
Amtech updates on timing of sale of solar business
Amtech Systems has provided an update on the expected timing of the completion of the sale of the remainder of its solar business.
Due primarily to the year-end back-log of European notaries, the closing date on the sale of Tempress is now planned for January 2020. "In line with our strategic plan, we are completing the final steps necessary for the solar divestiture project and are moving forward with our full attention on our power semiconductor and silicon carbide growth opportunities. The sale of R2D to key members of their management team closed on December 13, 2019, and we are pleased that the Tempress divestiture will be completed in January 2020. We are confident that with the solar divestitures, we are well positioned to realize profitable growth and enhance value for all stakeholders," says Mr. J.S. Whang, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, in a short update.
Global semiconductor sales decrease slightly MoM in November The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 36.7 billion for the month of November 2019, a decrease of 0.3% from the previous month's total and 10.8% lower than the November 2018 total of USD 41.1 billion.
Elite Group executes binding LoI with Power Conversion Technologies Inc. Elite Group, Inc., a Nevada corporation, entered into a binding letter of intent to acquire Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI) in late December 2019.
Taiwan PCB production increases to USD 21.9bn in 2019 According to statistics from the TPCA (Taiwan Printed Circuit Association), the production value of Taiwanese PCB companies in Mainland China during Q3/2019 amounts to NT$ 185.7 billion (approx. USD 5.9 billion).
Beijer Electronics signs agreement with Otis Swedish Beijer Electronics Group AB has through its business entity Beijer Electronics signed an agreement with Otis valued at more than SEK 150 million (EUR 14.36 million).
WESCO raises offer to acquire Anixter WESCO International is seeking to acquire Anixter International and made an initial offer valued at USD 90 per Anixter share; an offer that has now been improved.
Intervala expands manufacturing Footprint with new acquisition Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, has acquired Varitron Hudson in Hudson, New Hampshire.
LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries LION E-Mobility AG announces that the Canadian customer "The Lion Electric Co." signed a potential multi-million-euro series supply contract of BMW batteries with LION Smart GmbH.
North American PCB industry growth continues strong Sales and orders in November were strong among the North American PCB companies, and it continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.08, says the IPC.
Kitron awarded energy orders Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 75 million for development of test systems and production of electronics modules that are part of control systems for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology used for offshore wind power.
Konka invests millions in research institute Chinese electronics manufacturer, Konka Group, is doubling down on its goal to lead the industry in developing and building the Micro LED market with an investment of RMB 1.5 billion (more than USD 215 million) towards research and development of the emerging technology in the from of a Semiconductor Optoelectronics Research Institute.
Mitsubishi Electric chosen as prime contractor of the new satellite Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has been designated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as the prime contractor of the new satellite for Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-2.
Elliptic Labs with two new design wins Elliptic Labs is announcing today that it has signed a contract for two new design wins. Elliptic’s INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor will be incorporated into two more models of smartphones for an Asian OEM.
GomSpace wins significant product order in North America GomSpace signed a contract with an existing customer on the North American market in the geo-intelligence industry for the delivery of a software defined radio modules and antenna systems.
Filtronic inks agreement to sell its Swedish operations Filtronic plc has reached an agreement for the sale of its Telecoms Antenna Operations to Microdata Telecom Innovation Stockholm AB (Microdata Telecom).
Wisconsin, Foxconn back to the mat Foxconn Technology Group, despite changing the original deal, may still be able to qualify for up to USD 3 billion in state tax credits if they agree to new terms, according to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.
Quester Tangent installs Universal Instruments line Canada train electronics manufacturer Quester Tangent has installed a Universal Instruments line in its Saanichton, British Columbia facility.
SUSS MicroTec to acquire inkjet printer division of Meyer Burger SUSS MicroTec plans to purchase PiXDRO, a division of Meyer Burger Deutschland GmbH. Both companies signed a corresponding agreement on 19 December 2019.
Filtronic expands with $1.3 million equipment investment Designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic, has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.
Yongsan to use TactoTek's IMSE technology in automotive interior parts Yongsan will market and sell automotive interior parts with TactoTek injection molded structural electronics (IMSE) features. Under the agreement, Yongsan will develop and validate solutions for a number of automotive interior uses including seats, trim, sun visors and leather-wrapped interior parts.
KATEK acquires electronics production in Düsseldorf The Munich-based electronics service provider KATEK, a portfolio company of PRIMEPULSE SE, will take over the SMT production of the Huf Group in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Mycronic gets order from Asian customer Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications and a Prexision MMS measurement system for quality assurance of advanced photomasks.
Eaton, Jabil to partner on EMS for EV market Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has chosen Jabil, a U.S.-based global EMS company, as its partner to produce electromechanical and PCB assemblies.
Eric Stodel appointed as new CEO Neways Neways' Supervisory Board formally notified the shareholders of the proposed appointment of Eric Stodel to the position of CEO.Load more news
