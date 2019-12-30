© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | December 30, 2019
Intervala expands manufacturing Footprint with new acquisition
Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer of high-reliability, precision electronic and electromechanical products, has acquired Varitron Hudson in Hudson, New Hampshire.
The acquisition enlarges Intervala’s manufacturing footprint in the Northeast region of the U.S. and expands the Company’s global customer base. The acquired New Hampshire operation specialises in high-technology electronics manufacturing services and provides Intervala with expanded capacity to manufacture complex printed circuit board assemblies and other high-reliability electronic assemblies. The acquisition also enhances Intervala’s customer and market diversity through the addition of several top-tier customers in the industrial, medical and military markets. EMS industry veteran Jon Saunders, who has led the New Hampshire operation since 2016, will stay on to run the location for Intervala. Saunders has more than 25 years of experience in the electronics manufacturing arena and a proven track record of successfully leading EMS operations. “Intervala’s acquisition of Varitron Hudson is an exciting and important step in our strategy to grow and expand our presence in the Northeast region,” said Teresa Huber, president and CEO, in a press release. “In keeping with Intervala’s culture, our new Hudson, N.H., operation is very customer-focused, and we believe it will be a good fit in both customers and people. The capable Hudson team has built successful, long-standing relationships with their customers. We welcome them to Intervala and look forward to serving them with our unwavering commitment to customer excellence.”
Beijer Electronics signs agreement with Otis Swedish Beijer Electronics Group AB has through its business entity Beijer Electronics signed an agreement with Otis valued at more than SEK 150 million (EUR 14.36 million).
WESCO raises offer to acquire Anixter WESCO International is seeking to acquire Anixter International and made an initial offer valued at USD 90 per Anixter share; an offer that has now been improved.
LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries LION E-Mobility AG announces that the Canadian customer "The Lion Electric Co." signed a potential multi-million-euro series supply contract of BMW batteries with LION Smart GmbH.
North American PCB industry growth continues strong Sales and orders in November were strong among the North American PCB companies, and it continued to outpace last year. The book-to-bill ratio stands at 1.08, says the IPC.
Kitron awarded energy orders Kitron has received orders with a value of more than NOK 75 million for development of test systems and production of electronics modules that are part of control systems for high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology used for offshore wind power.
Konka invests millions in research institute Chinese electronics manufacturer, Konka Group, is doubling down on its goal to lead the industry in developing and building the Micro LED market with an investment of RMB 1.5 billion (more than USD 215 million) towards research and development of the emerging technology in the from of a Semiconductor Optoelectronics Research Institute.
Mitsubishi Electric chosen as prime contractor of the new satellite Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has been designated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as the prime contractor of the new satellite for Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-2.
Elliptic Labs with two new design wins Elliptic Labs is announcing today that it has signed a contract for two new design wins. Elliptic’s INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor will be incorporated into two more models of smartphones for an Asian OEM.
GomSpace wins significant product order in North America GomSpace signed a contract with an existing customer on the North American market in the geo-intelligence industry for the delivery of a software defined radio modules and antenna systems.
Filtronic inks agreement to sell its Swedish operations Filtronic plc has reached an agreement for the sale of its Telecoms Antenna Operations to Microdata Telecom Innovation Stockholm AB (Microdata Telecom).
Wisconsin, Foxconn back to the mat Foxconn Technology Group, despite changing the original deal, may still be able to qualify for up to USD 3 billion in state tax credits if they agree to new terms, according to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.
Quester Tangent installs Universal Instruments line Canada train electronics manufacturer Quester Tangent has installed a Universal Instruments line in its Saanichton, British Columbia facility.
SUSS MicroTec to acquire inkjet printer division of Meyer Burger SUSS MicroTec plans to purchase PiXDRO, a division of Meyer Burger Deutschland GmbH. Both companies signed a corresponding agreement on 19 December 2019.
Filtronic expands with $1.3 million equipment investment Designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic, has invested over USD 1.3 million in new equipment for its manufacturing facility in Sedgefield, UK.
Yongsan to use TactoTek's IMSE technology in automotive interior parts Yongsan will market and sell automotive interior parts with TactoTek injection molded structural electronics (IMSE) features. Under the agreement, Yongsan will develop and validate solutions for a number of automotive interior uses including seats, trim, sun visors and leather-wrapped interior parts.
KATEK acquires electronics production in Düsseldorf The Munich-based electronics service provider KATEK, a portfolio company of PRIMEPULSE SE, will take over the SMT production of the Huf Group in Düsseldorf, Germany.
Mycronic gets order from Asian customer Mycronic has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications and a Prexision MMS measurement system for quality assurance of advanced photomasks.
Eaton, Jabil to partner on EMS for EV market Power management company Eaton today announced its eMobility business has chosen Jabil, a U.S.-based global EMS company, as its partner to produce electromechanical and PCB assemblies.
Eric Stodel appointed as new CEO Neways Neways' Supervisory Board formally notified the shareholders of the proposed appointment of Eric Stodel to the position of CEO.
EUR 30 million to upgrade AT&S' Korean location No matter if diagnostic devices, therapeutic applications, implants or small medical devices such as hearing aids or insulin pumps – the requirements for PCBs for health technology products are increasing. To consider this trend, AT&S initiated a technology upgrade in mid-December at the AT&S location in Ansan, Korea.
Benshaw Inc. acquires Aucom Electronics LTD Benshaw Inc. has finalized an agreement to acquire Aucom Electronics LTD, a New Zealand-based manufacturer of soft starters.
DigiLens, Crystal Optech partner on AR technology DigiLens Inc. has announced its first China-based licensee, Crystal Optech, and the hiring of Country Manager Xiaoshu Lin, based in China.
Global fab equipment spending rebounds in second half of 2019 Projected 2019 global fab equipment spending has been revised upward to USD 56.6 billion on the strength of surging memory investments in the latter part of the year after a weak first half, SEMI reports in its World Fab Forecast.Load more news