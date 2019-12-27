© scanrail dreamstime.com

LION Smart signs initial series supply contract for BMW batteries

LION E-Mobility AG announces that the Canadian customer "The Lion Electric Co." signed a potential multi-million-euro series supply contract of BMW batteries with LION Smart GmbH.

Starting next year LION Smart will sell BMW i3 batteries to Lion Electric for the use in school buses and trucks. LION Smart GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of LION E-Mobility AG, specialises in battery system development, integration and battery lab testing since 2008. In addition to its own modular LIGHT Battery system, LION Smart is developing vehicle battery system solutions based on BMW i3 batteries and modules. The first official integration project with 'The Lion Electric Co.', a commercial vehicle manufacturer (OEM) in Canada already started in June 2019; the framework agreement for series supply has now been signed.