© cookelma dreamstime.com

Mitsubishi Electric chosen as prime contractor of the new satellite

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has been designated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) as the prime contractor of the new satellite for Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-2.

Under the program, Mitsubishi Electric aims to establish a standardized platform for designing, manufacturing and operating small 100kg-class satellites incorporating standard parts for key functions such as attitude control and power supply. The new platform will enable unified functions and services provided via a global constellation of small satellites. Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration-2 is a part of a Japanese government program aiming for the stable supply of core components to the nation’s space program. The purpose of the new satellite developed under JAXA for this program is for in-orbit verifications and demonstrations of equipment, parts and microsatellites developed by private companies, universities or other entities. In particular, it will help to establish a standardized platform for developing small 100kg-class satellites equipped with standard components and equipment. The program requires the prime contractor to develop a platform that will facilitate the faster and less costly development of small satellites in comparison to the development of midsized or large satellites. The satellite is scheduled to be launched on an Epsilon Launch Vehicle from Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan in the fiscal year ending in March 2022.