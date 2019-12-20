© universal instruments

Quester Tangent installs Universal Instruments line

Canada train electronics manufacturer Quester Tangent has installed a Universal Instruments line in its Saanichton, British Columbia facility.

According to an IPC press release, the NPI line features a FuzionXC2-37 surface mount platform with 272, 8mm feeder inputs to support multiple products with one setup. The line will enable the company to bring small-batch product builds in-house. Universal Instruments VP of Customer Operations Brad Bennett remarked, “We were able to deliver a complete turnkey solution to Quester Tangent by integrating a Speedprint printer, Heller ovens, and peripheral equipment such as air compressors, dryers and ventilation. This line gives Quester Tangent the versatility and full-process capability needed to thrive in an NPI environment.” Quester Tangent was founded in 1983 and has served international markets with train management systems since the early 1990s.