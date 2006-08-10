Electroaparataj split into two companies

Romanian electronics manufacturer Electroaparataj Bucharest will be split into two separate companies. The new companies will be named Electroaparataj Proprietati and Quicktest Laborator.

The share capital of the two companies will be of EUR 57,000 and EUR 28.5 million respectively. 84.8 percent of Electroaparataj is owned by the Broadhurst investment fund, local media reports.



Electroaparataj produces thermoplastics and thermosetting processing, cold metal works (stamping, bending, forming, drilling, riveting), hot metal works [smithy forge, injection], tools manufacturing, thermal treatments, electroplating, liquid and powder painting, and electronics assembly.



Electroaparataj operates its own research & development facilities as well as electric, mechanic and chemical laboratories.