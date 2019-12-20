© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

KATEK acquires electronics production in Düsseldorf

The Munich-based electronics service provider KATEK, a portfolio company of PRIMEPULSE SE, will take over the SMT production of the Huf Group in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The location complements the rapidly growing group of companies with its existing German units in Grassau, Memmingen, Mauerstetten, Frickenhausen and Wendlingen as well as the units in Bulgaria, Hungary and Czech Republic. The new KATEK Düsseldorf unit will employ the current 152 employees, who will be taken over with the SMT production lines and the associated service. Huf will continue to purchase printed circuit boards, control units and other preliminary products for door handle electronics, kick sensors and other locking and access systems from KATEK Düsseldorf. “The acquisition of Huf’s SMT production in Düsseldorf is another milestone in our expansion strategy. We welcome the employees of this division to the new unit as part of our fleet of speedboats. The excellent production facilities and above all the know-how of our employees are a good addition to our production network, which is geared towards proximity to our customers,” says KATEK CEO Rainer Koppitz, in a press release. “We will quickly integrate the new unit into our group of companies and in the medium term not only supply automotive customers such as Huf with our high-tech components, but also use these capacities for our other customers in telecommunications, medical technology and metrology. By working across industries, we make ourselves independent of market fluctuations and can further expand our product and customer portfolio in a targeted manner. Thanks to increased capacity utilization and the resulting synergies, for example in purchasing, we see sustainable prospects for this location,” Koppitz continues. Completion of the transaction is currently still subject to approval by the relevant antitrust authorities and is expected to be finalised by February 2020. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.