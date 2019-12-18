© vladek dreamstime.com

Benshaw Inc. acquires Aucom Electronics LTD

Benshaw Inc. has finalized an agreement to acquire Aucom Electronics LTD, a New Zealand-based manufacturer of soft starters.

A press release said that the combined organization, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offers a full range of applied motor control solutions, and is the leading supplier of low and medium voltage soft starters worldwide. Global operations now include facilities in the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Germany, Middle East and Asia. Pete Morgan, the former General Manager of Aucom North America, has been appointed as president of Benshaw Inc., effective immediately. Prior to his employment with Aucom, Morgan served as General Manager of Benshaw's OEM Division. His career includes extensive experience in engineering, operations, sales and business management in the soft starter and industrial controls industries. Benshaw Executive Chairman Fran Livingston said, "The integration of Benshaw and Aucom provides a bright future for the entire organization. We believe the acquisition of Aucom provides an incredible opportunity that will benefit Benshaw and Aucom customers, our employees, and our entire network of distributors across North America and around the world. Founded in 1983, Benshaw Inc. is a Pittsburgh-based, privately held manufacturer of applied motor control solutions for mission critical industrial applications with offices in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.