© digilens General | December 18, 2019
DigiLens, Crystal Optech partner on AR technology
DigiLens Inc. has announced its first China-based licensee, Crystal Optech, and the hiring of Country Manager Xiaoshu Lin, based in China.
The partnership with Crystal Optech, an optical elements manufacturer of optical coating, AR optics and semiconductor optics will facilitate entry of the customizable DigiLens Crystal waveguides to the consumer and enterprise markets in 2020, according to a press release. DigiLens CEO Chris Pickett said, “We’re excited to expand into China with the hiring of Mr. Lin and our partnership with Crystal Optech, a leader in optical manufacturing for consumer devices who already work with many popular digital and mobile phone enterprises. Working together, we can start mass volume production on AR displays using our low cost, high-performance Crystal waveguides.” The partnership plans call for DigiLens to significantly expand its footprint in Asia by creating a quality manufacturing base to build a variety of optical solutions for AR developers who are interested in using crystal waveguides for devices like smart glasses and heads up displays (HUD). DigiLens stated that the Lin’s leadership will help guide the company’s expansion in China, considering his16 years of experience in the semiconductor industry. Formerly, Lin has worked for Synaptics, ATMEL, and STMicroelectonics in leadership positions, and he brings a strong technical background, especially in LCD and OLED display. Founded in 2003, DigiLens is a private company based in Sunnyvale, California.
Benshaw Inc. acquires Aucom Electronics LTD Benshaw Inc. has finalized an agreement to acquire Aucom Electronics LTD, a New Zealand-based manufacturer of soft starters.
Global fab equipment spending rebounds in second half of 2019 Projected 2019 global fab equipment spending has been revised upward to USD 56.6 billion on the strength of surging memory investments in the latter part of the year after a weak first half, SEMI reports in its World Fab Forecast.
Groupe PSA and FCA agree to merge Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot S.A. have signed a binding Combination Agreement providing for a 50/50 merger of their businesses to create the fourth largest automotive OEM by volume and third largest by revenue.
Jabil's strategy remains intact and the plan is working well “Our first quarter results reflect exceptional execution across all of our businesses,” says CEO Mark Mondello, as he comments the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2020.
GPD Global installs precision dispenser at Universal GPD Global has installed a MAX II precision dispenser at Universal Instruments’ Advanced Process Lab (APL) in New York.
Long and winding road for China’s EV maker NIO In its third round of layoffs this year, NIO US has filed another WARN notice with the State of California’s EDD office indicating 141 layoffs, bringing the total to 273 for the year.
Benchmark Electronics closing Silicon Valley plant Arizona-based Benchmark Electronics Inc. has taken the next step in its previously announced plan to restructure the company, with the filing of WARN notice with the State of California concerning its San Jose facility.
VIRTEX acquires Precision Technology Inc. Austin-based EMS provider VIRTEX has announced the acquisition of Precision Technology (PTI).
Picosun augments energy and density for batteries As the performance requirements of devices running on lithium-ion batteries are increasing, Finnish Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) equipment and solutions provider, Picosun Group, thinks that the functional characteristics of their power sources should be improved as well.
Rheinmetall wins major order in the mobile communications market The Düsseldorf, Germany-based technology group Rheinmetall AG is systematically expanding the activities of its Automotive arm to include new product categories outside the automotive industry.
HEICO Corp. picks up Quell Corporation HEICO Corporation announced that its Electronic Technologies Group acquired 80.1% of the stock of Quell Corporation in an all-cash transaction.
Schurter Romania certified to IATF 16949 On 25 November 2019, the Schurter Electronic Components s.r.l. production site in Ilfov, Romania, received the audit certificate according to the automotive standard IATF 16949:2016.
AQ Group appoints new CFO Christina Hegg has been appointed new CFO for AQ Group. She will start her new position in April 2020 and will be a member of Group Management.
Ventec invests in expansion of PTFE laminates manufacturing Ventec International has significantly increased its PTFE laminate manufacturing capabilities following a strategic investment in a new high-temperature press and lay-up/break-down line at its Suzhou (China) manufacturing plant.
Mitsubishi Electric Power Products to sell its Memphis factory Mitsubishi Electric Power Products, Inc. (MEPPI) has entered into an agreement to sell its power transformer factory located in Memphis, Tennessee to Hyosung Heavy Industries, known for the HICO brand in the United States.
MRSI moves to new facility MRSI Systems, which was acquired by Mycronic back in 2018, is moving to its new 102,000 square-foot facility in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.
dSPACE adds West Coast office Simulation and validation specialist dSPACE has opened a Silicon Valley office in San Jose, California as part of its strategic realignment.
Cogiscan, BasiCAE form strategic partnership Quebec-based Cogiscan Inc. has announced a partnership with China’s BasiCAE Technology, a provider of traditional shop control systems and software customization services.
Korea hits new record of industrial robots in operation The World Robotics report presented by the International Federation of Robotics (IFR) shows a new record stock of about 300,000 operational industrial robots in the Republic of Korea in 2018 (+10%).
Keytronic starts production at its new Vietnam facility Keytronic Corporation says it has started shipping product from its new Da Nang, Vietnam manufacturing facility.
USI's looking to accelerate expansion - acquires Asteelflash It looks like we’re ending 2019 with a bang. One of the worlds biggest EMS providers wants to acquire one of Europe’s largest electronics manufacturers.Load more news