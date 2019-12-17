© Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall wins major order in the mobile communications market

The Düsseldorf, Germany-based technology group Rheinmetall AG is systematically expanding the activities of its Automotive arm to include new product categories outside the automotive industry.

Through its Chinese joint venture HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components Co., Ltd. (KPSNC), founded in 2001, the company has just been awarded a contract to manufacture aluminum housings for the 5G network. KPSNC is producing die-cast aluminum housings for a well-known, internationally active company in the field of mobile communications. A large proportion of the housings are being assembled and then delivered by KPSNC to the customer ready for use. Rheinmetall is thus establishing itself as an expert supplier of castings to be used in setting up the 5G network worldwide, a press release reads. The company will supply hundreds of thousands of these components before the end of 2020. This initial order is already worth a total of around €150 million. For Rheinmetall Automotive, this order represents an important step into a completely new and, above all, fast-growing and promising industry, which has high potential for growth in coming years. For example, experts have calculated that a nationwide 5G network for the Chinese market alone would require tens of millions of transmission masts. Rheinmetall was selected to manufacture and assemble the housings due to its experience as an auto industry specialist accustomed to meeting the very stringent durability requirements of large castings at all ambient temperatures as well as their general weather resistance.