© The White House - For illustrative purposes Electronics Production | October 24, 2019
Electronics manufacturers feel the effects of US-China trade war
Almost 90% of US electronics manufacturers state that they are troubled by the increased tariffs imposed by the United States and China on each other’s imports – some are even investing less in the US as a result.
The data comes from a survey conducted by the industry association IPC, which queried its US members on the effects of the tariffs. On average, the companies report they have seen tariff increases on 31% of the total dollar value of the products they import. 25% of companies report over half of the dollar value of the products they import are facing higher tariffs. “As the IPC research documents, rising tariffs are putting a painful squeeze on many U.S. electronics manufacturers,” says IPC Chief Economist Shawn DuBravac in a press release detailing the associations findings.. “Many are facing supply-chain disruptions and steeper costs from the tariffs that have been imposed to date, and the impacts will grow as the trade war drags on.” Some 69% of companies says that they are seeing lower profit margins as a result of increased tariffs, which carries with itself a ripple effect of negative consequences: 21% report they are reducing investments in the United States, and 13% say they are even cutting back on hiring and/or reducing headcount. More than a third of companies say that they cannot increase their prices to cover the cost of higher import tariffs, due to various factors. 51% of the companies say that they are now sourcing for other countries than China as a result of the increased tariffs on imports from the country. “Our industry has longstanding concerns about some of China’s industrial policies, including government subsidies and intellectual property violations,” says IPC President and CEO John Mitchell. “But addressing unfair trade practices by ratcheting up tariffs is like using a sledgehammer to make orange juice. In both cases, it’s the wrong tool and makes a mess of the job.” “We call on the governments of the United States and China to de-escalate the tariffs, focus on results at the negotiating table, and conclude agreements that address long-standing issues of concern to both sides,” Mitchell added.
Qualcomm Ventures launches 5G mega fund Qualcomm Incorporated has commenced the Qualcomm Ventures 5G Ecosystem Fund, a USD 200 million fund focused on companies who are bolstering the 5G ecosystem.
Cree, NY CREATES announce first SiC wafer demo Cree and New York Center for Research, Economic Advancement, Technology, Engineering, and Science (NY CREATES), marked the start of their partnership with the completion of their first silicon carbide test wafers last week.
MicroLink picks Solstice system for UAV solar cells Solar cell manufacturer MicroLink Devices has purchased a Solstice S8 electroplating system from ClassOne Technology, for installation in the company’s Illinois facility.
FCA invests €50 million in new battery hub at Mirafiori complex FCA says it will build a new battery assembly complex in Turin as part of its overall e-mobility strategy. The new "Battery Hub" will be located in the Mirafiori complex and preparations will begin in early 2020.
Sponsored content by SourcengineComponent Aggregators vs E-Commerce Marketplaces What is the difference between electronic component aggregators and a marketplace?
67% of a buyer’s journey is now done digitally. Learn how marketplaces emerged as full-cycle procurement platforms and challenged the traditional component aggregators.
Electronics manufacturers feel the effects of US-China trade war Almost 90% of US electronics manufacturers state that they are troubled by the increased tariffs imposed by the United States and China on each other’s imports – some are even investing less in the US as a result.
Eguana provides update on shipments and Jabil transition Eguana is providing an update on its recent shipments and operational activities, conforming gross sales of about CAD 1.8 million from shipments in August and September, double the value of shipments made in the third fiscal quarter.
Kitron CEO: 'Our business grew robustly' EMS provider Kitron is showing off a strong third quarter, the company is boasting with a revenue increase of 31% compared to last year.
NA semi equipment industry posts September 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.95 billion in billings worldwide in September 2019, according to SEMI.
Signify to acquire Cooper Lighting Signify has entered into a definitive agreement with Eaton to acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for USD 1.4 billion in cash.
Winbond, Karamba Security forge partnership Karamba Security, a provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, announced it is collaborating with Winbond Electronics, a supplier of semiconductor memory solutions.
U.S. silicon industry presses Congress for inclusion in tariff talks Three major U.S. silicon industry manufacturers urged members of congress to include tariffs, imposed by the Chinese on U.S. exports of polysilicon to China since 2014, in ongoing U.S. trade talks with the country.
ESD-Center aims to conquer the Baltics After 15 years of working the Baltic market, ESD-center, a Swedish supplier to the electronics industry, established its first office in Pärnu, Estonia in April of 2019.
EV manufacturer adds Chinese subsidiary for in-country operations ElectraMeccanica Vehicles, a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, has established EMV Automotive Technology, Inc. (Chongqing), a wholly-owned subsidiary, in China.
Silicon Labs acquires Qulsar's IEEE 1588 software and modules Silicon Labs has acquired all IEEE 1588 precision time protocol (PTP) software and module assets from Qulsar, a provider of PTP grandmasters, gateways and other system-level synchronization-based solutions.
GPV expands warehouse in Thailand GPV’s electronics production facility in Thailand has officially opened its new, 2,300 square metres warehouse.
US DoD to invest in SkyWater’s domestic technology foundry The U.S. DoD is planning to invest up to USD 170 million in SkyWater Technology for a project that will enhance its microelectronics capabilities and the strategic radiation hardened (rad-hard) market.
FANUC America opening robotics and automation facility Robotics solutions provider FANUC America held a grand opening celebration at its new 461,000 square-foot North Campus robotics and automation facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan this week.
Up on the roof: Foxconn hits milestone in WI Foxconn's Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park is closing in on having “roof” checked off the list of tasks with the recent start of the roof installation on the nearly 1,000,000 square-foot TFT LCD fab.
Plasmatreat opens new technology and research centre Plasmatreat says that it is opening its new technology and research centre, Plasma Campus, at the its headquarter in Steinhagen. In the 1'400 square meter facility, new areas of application for plasma technology will be developed.
NOTE reports growth across the board The Swedish EMS provider is reporting record growth, a stronger operating margin and about 30% larger order backlog during its third quarter.
PCB Connect expands to Turkey Swedish PCB supplier PCB Connect is continuing its growth and has, since the first of September, established a local presence in Turkey.
Teradyne strikes deal for AutoGuide Mobile Robots Massachusetts-based Teradyne has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately held AutoGuide for USD 165 million.
Major investments part of tentative UAW, GM deal Details of the tentative agreement hatched between General Motors and UAW last week are emerging, including GM’s pledge to invest USD 3 billion in the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant.Load more news