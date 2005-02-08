Lloyd Doyle releases new AOT range

Lloyd Doyle releases of the latest addition to their AOT range, the LD6000 series of automatic optical test systems.

As a development from the LD 5000 machines, this latest range boasts new camera designs, faster electronics and new mechanical hardware which combine to bring dramatic improvements in throughput and ‘ease of use’ for the pcb manufacturer.



Available with either redline or phasor illumination, this latest range will be suitable for optical test of all contemporary inner and outer layer pcb designs as well as providing discerning optical test on boards manufactured using the ‘build-up’ methods including HDI and microvia hole inspection.



The first system is on display at IPC 2005 in Anaheim; it is a redlineX4 unit boasting unbeatable throughput on fine line pcbs, able to test to a minimum of 2mil (50µ) lines / spaces with the most accurate fault reporting. LD 6000 systems offer the easiest route for AOT integration, communicating with all proprietary CAM stations for reference data and allowing rapid set-up on all jobs types.