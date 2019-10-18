© Mynaric

Mynaric secures €1.7 million contract

Mynaric will deliver multiple laser communication flight terminals to an undisclosed customer in an initial deal valued at EUR 1.7 million.

The company’s space products are scheduled to be launched on a product validation mission which will serve as a pathfinder to integrate and qualify Mynaric’s products with the customer’s satellites. "This contract win will see the first launch of our constellation terminal into space. As we complete the final stages of the terminal’s readiness and prepare for its entry into the market, we have increased the number of terminals in production to be able to support missions from additional customers, such as the one we are announcing today, at short notice", Bulent Altan, Member of the Mynaric Executive Board, states. Multiple units of Mynaric’s inter-satellite product are to be delivered as part of the deal. The terminal, which is set to become the market’s first available laser inter-satellite link terminal designed for satellite constellations, provides both ultra-high data rates and link distances while meeting rigorous size, weight and power consumption specifications at very competitive price-targets. "We are very proud of the trust that our customer has placed in our product with this contract and we are delighted to have now secured our first launch opportunity. It’s great to see our vision of becoming the prime supplier of laser communication technology taking yet another huge leap forward", Markus Knapek, Co-founder of Mynaric, adds.