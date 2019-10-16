© Kleos Space Electronics Production | October 16, 2019
Kleos Space establishes US foothold
Luxembourg-based DaaS company Kleos Space has incorporated a US subsidiary to integrate and sell its maritime ISR data into US defence and security government departments, agencies and industry.
Kleos Space states that the subsidiary, named Kleos US, will provide Kleos access to government funding and projects which are otherwise restricted to US entities. For example the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funding, the US Air Force Accelerator program or other grants from other US federal defence projects which contribute to scientific or technological advances. According to Kleos, the US subsidiary will continue Kleos’ existing work with the USAF Catalyst Accelerator and SBIR, leveraging the achievements of its SBIR Phase 1 contract with the aim of securing a Phase 2 contract which includes SBIR funding of up to $3 million through US technology accelerator, Ithaca Solutions. The company also states that the Kleos Scouting Mission is on track to launch from Chennai, India in the fourth quarter of 2019 and Kleos US enhances the Kleos’ marketing strategy to target the $692 billion US national security budget (Bryce 2019). Former intelligence community and Department of Defense senior executive, Karyn Hayes-Ryan, Head of Kleos US Strategy, has been appointed Director of Kleos US. “A US entity in the world’s largest defence market allows us to work closely with government agencies to improve the US’s international maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities, supporting its defence services both locally and abroad,” Hayes-Ryan states in the press release. Kleos Executive Chairman, retired Air Commodore and former Capability and Technology Director of the EDA Peter Round, will act as interim CEO of Kleos US while a US citizen is recruited.
