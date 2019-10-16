© Safran Electronics & Defense

Safran with new R&D centre in Valence

Safran Electronics & Defense has started construction work on its future studies and research centre in Valence (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region/ France).

Focusing exclusively on Research & Development (R&D), the centre will concentrate its work on developing more electric aircraft and new technologies for highly integrated electronics. Its research will target all large-scale aviation, space and defence programmes in France and abroad. These are sectors in which Safran Electronics & Defense operates as an equipment manufacturer or contractor. Safran will be concentrating a significant proportion of its resources for electric control systems and technologies for integration and electronic assembly in harsh environments, both regarded as strategic, here in Valence. The centre of some 4'500 square metres, which will be built on a one-and-a-half-acre site in Châteauneuf sur Isère, represents an investment of over 20 million euros. With 500 square meters of clean rooms, almost one third of the surface of this building will be dedicated to high-tech electronic laboratories. Early in 2021 the new and larger centre will open its doors to research teams and resources currently housed at the Safran Electronics & Defense plant in Valence. "Safran continues to grow and is strengthening its position both in France and worldwide. In Valence, where Safran employs 130 people, we are consolidating our R&D activity to increase our competitiveness in complex technologies and to prepare for the future. Safran is demonstrating, once again, that technological differentiation is at the heart of its strategy. This is what enables Safran to establish itself as a major player in all its business sectors," said Jean-Paul Trabis, Director of Engineering at Safran Electronics & Defense.