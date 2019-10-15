© IDEX Biometrics

IDEX gears up for volume production

Norwegian provider of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, IDEX Biometrics ASA, begins deliveries of its dual-interface sensor to electronics manufacturer.

IDEX Biometrics ASA has received a purchase order and initiated production ramp preparations to fulfill a multi-year order commitment signed with a provider of global financial news and IT services in April, the company states in a press release. IDEX is now supplying its dual-interface sensors to ”one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturing service companies”. “We now expect a regular flow of purchase orders from this customer and look forward to being an integral part of the rollout of their enhanced biometric security solutions”, Stan Swearingen, CEO of IDEX Biometrics, states in the press release.