Kurt Adzema joins Sanmina as CFO

Sanmina has named Kurt Adzema as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Adzema succeeds David Anderson, who announced in January 2019 his plan to retire.

Mr. Anderson will help facilitate a smooth transition and will remain as an advisor to Sanmina’s Executive Chairman through March 27, 2020. Most recently, Mr. Adzema served as Chief Financial Officer of publicly traded Finisar, a supplier manufacturer of optical communications products. “I look forward to working with Kurt. His extensive financial experience and strong leadership skills make him a great addition to our team. He will be a tremendous asset in the execution of our long-term strategy and disciplined approach to profitable growth, operational efficiencies, cash generation and capital allocation. I thank David for his support during my transition into Sanmina,” said Hartmut Liebel, Chief Executive Officer. “The Board of Directors and I are confident of a smooth transition and are excited to have Kurt lead our financial initiatives into the future. We thank David for his continued support and significant contributions during the course of his 17 year career at Sanmina,” said Jure Sola, Executive Chairman.