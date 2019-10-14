© Jabil

Jabil to lay off 909 workers at Bay Area facilities

EMS provider to begin temporary shutdown in late November.

According to the Silicon Valley Business Journal, EMS provider Jabil is to temporarily close its Bay Area facilities. The facilities concerned are those in San Jose (529 people), Fremont (300) and Livermore (80), affecting a total of 909 workers, according to notices Jabil filed with the state of California in the WARN Report by the EDD (Employment Development Department). The San Jose closure is scheduled to start November 25th, and the other two facilities in the East Bay area on November 26th.