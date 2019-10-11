© baloncici dreamstime.com General | October 11, 2019
RightHand Robotics establishes Japan entity
RightHand Robotics, a provider of autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, has announced the establishment of a new corporate entity in Japan, RightHand Robotics GK.
The subsidiary aims to enable RightHand to better serve the fast-growing demand for robotic piece-picking in Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific. As the world’s second-largest retail sector as well as the second-largest industrial robotics market, Japan represents a significant market opportunity for supply chain automation. RightHand’s first deployment in the country is with PALTAC CORPORATION, Japan’s largest wholesaler of consumer packaged goods. PALTAC will introduce RightHand’s piece-picking solution to the Japanese market at the launch of its newest facility, RDC Saitama, on October 10, 2019. The warehouse, located in Sugito, Saitama Prefecture, stocks over 20'000 SKUs every year and is equipped with multiple RightPick workcells that can reliably pick and place a range of items. “It has been a pleasure working with RightHand Robotics on Japan’s first multi-robot RightPick installation,” said Masakazu Mikita, General Manager of Research and Development at PALTAC CORPORATION. “Moving forward, we are expecting robotic piece-picking to play a key role in further optimizing the supply chain and providing the best customer experience for the delivery of daily necessity, cosmetic, health and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products.” Kensaburo Tamura has been named to lead RightHand Robotics GK, serving as Regional Head of Asia Pacific. Previously, he served as the Country Manager at Cloudera, Inc., a provider of Big Data and AI/ML software platforms. “Expanding into the Japanese market with the establishment of RightHand Robotics GK is a major accomplishment for our team,” said Leif Jentoft, co-founder of RightHand Robotics. “Japan is a huge and expanding market for robotic piece-picking and having a presence there, under Mr. Tamura’s leadership, will increase our opportunities in Asia Pacific and play a pivotal role in our global growth.”
Dyson scraps its plans for an electric car Since 2016 we’ve read and reported about Dyson’s plans to enter the electric vehicle...
Samsung SDI kick start second phase of Hungarian expansion The second phase of the investment is already underway at Samsung SDI's Göd site.
RightHand Robotics establishes Japan entity RightHand Robotics, a provider of autonomous robotic piece-picking solutions, has...
Supermicro expands European manufacturing facilities Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), has expanded its EMEA Operations Park in...
GS Yuasa inaugurates manufacturing plant in Hungary GS Yuasa's first factory on the European continent is now complete. Through its EUR 28.8...
Photronics' first to order Mycronic's Prexision Lite 8 Evo Swedish Mycronic says it has has received an order for Prexision-series mask writers for display applications from Photronics Inc, for deployment in Asia.
Safran lays cornerstone for new research lab near Paris Technology group Safran has layed the cornerstone for Safran Landing Systems’ new test...
ESA contracts consortium for high-performance compute board A consortium, led by Cobham Gaisler, has been awarded a development contract from the...
ZEISS and Senorics establish partnership ZEISS’ investment in Senorics marks the start of a technology collaboration with the sensorics...
Deutz acquires battery specialist Futavis Deutz AG has acquired Futavis GmbH, a development service provider for battery...
FLIR buys tethered drone assets from Aria FLIR Systems has acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights...
Futurwei caught in wake of Huawei ban Futurewei, the U.S.-based R&D arm of blacklisted telecom giant Huawei, continues to shrink in...
HQ expansion for Persistent Systems Persistent Systems has leased 55,000 square feet of prime NYC office space in Manhattan’s...
Bosch expands with new engineering centre in Bulgaria Bosch announces that it has officially opened its new Engineering Centre in Sofia...
Nobel Prize to the creators of a rechargeable world The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 rewards the development of the lithium-ion battery. This...
EDA industry revenue increase with 6.6% YoY Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 6.6 percent for...
Frontier to close Romanian operations Frontier Smart Technologies Group has decided to cease operations at their Romanian...
Note secures Swedish production contract Swedish EMS provider Note has started batch production for the fast-growing Swedish company...
Molex layoffs in Nebraska Molex laid off an undisclosed number of workers at its plant in northwest Lincoln, according to...
EU may order Broadcom to halt activities Reuters is reporting that sources familiar with the situation are saying Broadcom...
Joy Weiss takes the helm at Tempo Automation Tempo Automation has appointed Joy Weiss as president and CEO of the six-year old San Francisco-based electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of PCB assemblies.
Samsung ends smartphone manufacturing in China The South Korean tech-giant has ended its production of smartphones in China as it has...
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning opens development center in... Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning today announced the opening of a new Global...
Trinseo to build new TPE pilot facility in Taiwan Global material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and...Load more news