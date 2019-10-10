© HIPA Electronics Production | October 10, 2019
GS Yuasa inaugurates manufacturing plant in Hungary
GS Yuasa's first factory on the European continent is now complete. Through its EUR 28.8 million plant in Miskolc, the Japanese battery producer will supply its European automotive partners with lithium-ion resources.
In April last year, the company company began the construction of its first European plant located in Miskolc, Hungary. Back then the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency – HIPA – reported that the Japanese company would invest EUR 29 million and create 51 new jobs with the set up. Now, the manufacturing facility stands completed and ready to start production. With its new plant GS Yuasa is joining Samsung SDI and SK Innovations in the supply of powertrains for electric cars (EV). Worth mentioning is that the two South Korean battery producing companies have – since the start of their production in the country – taken decisions to further their developments in the country, a report from HIPA reads.
GS Yuasa inaugurates manufacturing plant in Hungary GS Yuasa's first factory on the European continent is now complete. Through its EUR 28.8...
Photronics' first to order Mycronic's Prexision Lite 8 Evo Swedish Mycronic says it has has received an order for Prexision-series mask writers for display applications from Photronics Inc, for deployment in Asia.
Safran lays cornerstone for new research lab near Paris Technology group Safran has layed the cornerstone for Safran Landing Systems’ new test...
ESA contracts consortium for high-performance compute board A consortium, led by Cobham Gaisler, has been awarded a development contract from the...
ZEISS and Senorics establish partnership ZEISS’ investment in Senorics marks the start of a technology collaboration with the sensorics...
Deutz acquires battery specialist Futavis Deutz AG has acquired Futavis GmbH, a development service provider for battery...
FLIR buys tethered drone assets from Aria FLIR Systems has acquired the intellectual property and certain operating assets of Aria Insights...
Futurwei caught in wake of Huawei ban Futurewei, the U.S.-based R&D arm of blacklisted telecom giant Huawei, continues to shrink in...
HQ expansion for Persistent Systems Persistent Systems has leased 55,000 square feet of prime NYC office space in Manhattan’s...
Bosch expands with new engineering centre in Bulgaria Bosch announces that it has officially opened its new Engineering Centre in Sofia...
Nobel Prize to the creators of a rechargeable world The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2019 rewards the development of the lithium-ion battery. This...
EDA industry revenue increase with 6.6% YoY Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 6.6 percent for...
Frontier to close Romanian operations Frontier Smart Technologies Group has decided to cease operations at their Romanian...
Note secures Swedish production contract Swedish EMS provider Note has started batch production for the fast-growing Swedish company...
Molex layoffs in Nebraska Molex laid off an undisclosed number of workers at its plant in northwest Lincoln, according to...
EU may order Broadcom to halt activities Reuters is reporting that sources familiar with the situation are saying Broadcom...
Joy Weiss takes the helm at Tempo Automation Tempo Automation has appointed Joy Weiss as president and CEO of the six-year old San Francisco-based electronics manufacturer for prototyping and low-volume production of PCB assemblies.
Samsung ends smartphone manufacturing in China The South Korean tech-giant has ended its production of smartphones in China as it has...
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning opens development center in... Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning today announced the opening of a new Global...
Trinseo to build new TPE pilot facility in Taiwan Global material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and...
Mitsubishi Electric expands with new plant in India Mitsubishi Electric will start construction of a new plant on the premises of its subsidiary...
Foxconn: Wisconsin college students invited to apply Foxconn Technology Group has announced its intention to hire Wisconsin college students as...
Taiwan semi foundry picks up ClassOne's Solstice Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice...
GM, UAW talks stall as key issues go unresolved Ongoing talks between GM and UAW, with the strike now in its fourth week, stalled out over the...Load more news
Related news