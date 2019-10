© HIPA

In April last year, the company company began the construction of its first European plant located in Miskolc, Hungary. Back then the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency – HIPA – reported that the Japanese company would invest EUR 29 million and create 51 new jobs with the set up. Now, the manufacturing facility stands completed and ready to start production. With its new plant GS Yuasa is joining Samsung SDI and SK Innovations in the supply of powertrains for electric cars (EV). Worth mentioning is that the two South Korean battery producing companies have – since the start of their production in the country – taken decisions to further their developments in the country, a report from HIPA reads.