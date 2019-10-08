© trinseo

Trinseo to build new TPE pilot facility in Taiwan

Global material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber, Trinseo, says it is planning for a Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE) pilot facility in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

The TPE pilot facility emphasises Trinseo’s growth strategy for TPEs globally and will serve customers in the Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Footwear and Medical markets. The pilot facility will be built at Trinseo’s existing manufacturing site in Hsinchu and will begin operation in 2020. “The pilot facility demonstrates our commitment to offer a differentiated, globally available TPE portfolio to our customers in the automotive, consumer electronics, footwear and medical markets” The investment in a TPE pilot facility in Asia Pacific is the next step of Trinseo’s TPE growth roadmap following the acquisition of Italian-based API S.p.A, in July 2017. Once the new pilot line in Hsinchu is operational, Trinseo will locally produce its custom engineered TPE and thermoplastic urethanes (TPU), including its bioplastics portfolio. “The pilot facility demonstrates our commitment to offer a differentiated, globally available TPE portfolio to our customers in the automotive, consumer electronics, footwear and medical markets,” said Tim Stedman, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at Trinseo. “This investment in growth in the Asia Pacific region will further strengthen our ability to create growth synergies with customers between our rigid and soft-touch polymers.”