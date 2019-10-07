© ClassOne General | October 07, 2019
Taiwan semi foundry picks up ClassOne's Solstice
Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice electroplating system to Yee Wei Co., Ltd, a Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing foundry, for installation in the company’s Toufen City plant.
"We selected the Solstice for its price-performance and also the range of capabilities it can provide for our 200 mm wafer processes," said Yee Wei President, Chih-Kuang (C.K.) Yang. "The new system features ClassOne's CopperMax chamber that is optimized for plating copper, which is essential in our advanced R&D processes. The tool also provides a GoldPro chamber designed specifically for gold processes, as well as a Vacuum PreWet chamber. Because we are an open R&D fab, the Solstice's broad flexibility is extremely valuable to us." ClassOne Technology produces wet-chemical semiconductor equipment, including multiprocessing electroplaters, spin-rinse-dryers, and spray solvent tools, with a focus on emerging markets and other users of ≤200mm substrates. The company was founded in 2013 in Kalispell, Montana.
Trinseo to build new TPE pilot facility in Taiwan Global material solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and...
Mitsubishi Electric expands with new plant in India Mitsubishi Electric will start construction of a new plant on the premises of its subsidiary...
Foxconn: Wisconsin college students invited to apply Foxconn Technology Group has announced its intention to hire Wisconsin college students as...
Taiwan semi foundry picks up ClassOne's Solstice Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice...
GM, UAW talks stall as key issues go unresolved Ongoing talks between GM and UAW, with the strike now in its fourth week, stalled out over the...
Astronics acquires Diagnosys Test Systems Astronics, a provider of advanced technologies for the global aerospace, defense, and...
TV panel makers began to massively reduce capacities in Sep. TrendForce's latest survey showed that TV panel prices generally have been lower than...
Volvo Cars and Geely to merge combustion engine operations Volvo Cars and Geely says they intend to merge their existing combustion engine operations...
Cicor adds spray painting line in Indonesia The Cicor site in Batam (Indonesia) commissioned a new spray painting line at the end of...
Scaling up production of solar modules The European Union has awarded EUR 10.6 million in funding to Hiperion. This grant...
Harju Elekter UAB opened new production facilities AS Harju Elekter’s Lithuanian subsidiary Harju Elekter UAB opened a new production hall in...
DuPont breaks ground on Circleville expansion A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the progress of DuPont Electronics & Imaging’s USD...
Elbit America's night vision business receives $23M order Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary, Elbit Systems of America, has been awarded a delivery order...
TT Electronics signs deal with Ultra PCS TT Electronics’ Fairford facility has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract by long-time customer, Ultra Electronics Precision Control Systems (Ultra PCS).
7'000 people to leave HP HP Inc. announced a fiscal year 2020 restructuring plan that sees a reduction of its gross...
Cree, SUNY sign lease as Utica plant takes shape Cree announced it will lease office and clean room space at the SUNY Polytechnic Institute...
Tesla, DeepScale, circling robotaxi market In a move aimed at fulfilling CEO Elon Musk’s vision to develop vehicles for the robotaxi market...
TPC Wire & Cable snags Cicoil LLC TPC Wire & Cable Corp. (TPC), a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity, has wrapped the...
PC DRAM contract prices stabilised in August The global market research firm TrendForce reports that the average contract price of 8GB PC DRAM modules remained constant at USD 25.5 in August, showing no noticeable change from the previous month.
Siemens moves in to new facility in Wrocław Siemens Polska has leased about 4,000 square metre of warehouse space at MLP...
Rolls-Royce closes acquisition of Siemens electric aircraft-propulsion... Rolls-Royce has completed the acquisition of the electric and hybrid-electric aerospace...
Kathrein’s antenna and filter business - now in Ericsson's hands Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, has completed its acquisition of the antenna and...
Tesla readies for phase 1 of mass production in China Reuters is reporting that Tesla is on schedule to start production in China later this month, with...Load more news
Related news