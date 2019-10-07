© ClassOne

Taiwan semi foundry picks up ClassOne's Solstice

Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has sold its Solstice electroplating system to Yee Wei Co., Ltd, a Taiwan-based semiconductor manufacturing foundry, for installation in the company’s Toufen City plant.

"We selected the Solstice for its price-performance and also the range of capabilities it can provide for our 200 mm wafer processes," said Yee Wei President, Chih-Kuang (C.K.) Yang. "The new system features ClassOne's CopperMax chamber that is optimized for plating copper, which is essential in our advanced R&D processes. The tool also provides a GoldPro chamber designed specifically for gold processes, as well as a Vacuum PreWet chamber. Because we are an open R&D fab, the Solstice's broad flexibility is extremely valuable to us." ClassOne Technology produces wet-chemical semiconductor equipment, including multiprocessing electroplaters, spin-rinse-dryers, and spray solvent tools, with a focus on emerging markets and other users of ≤200mm substrates. The company was founded in 2013 in Kalispell, Montana.