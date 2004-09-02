Fluke outsource PCB assembly

EMS Provider Plexus Corp. has signed contracts with Fluke Precision Measurement, part of the Danaher Corporation, to provide access to global design and manufacturing services.

It is Fluke’s intention to consolidate its existing supply base of electronic manufacturing service (EMS) providers by engaging with Plexus as a strategic partner utilizing its global capabilities.



Under the agreement Plexus will provide Fluke with complete transition management of the existing product range. The agreement initially involves Plexus UK manufacturing printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for the existing Fluke Precision Measurement product range. Also included in the agreement is the future supply of additional services looking at the areas of new product introduction, that will see Fluke utilizing the concept design, prototyping and test services offered by Plexus.



As a result Plexus Corp. will take over the printed circuit board assembly for Fluke Precision Measurement. Financial terms were not disclosed.



On the agreement Colin Ross, Director of European operations at Fluke commented “We see Plexus as a key strategic partner to help us move forward with our existing product portfolio, as well as adding significant value to our future products development program.”