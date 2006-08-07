Remploy to double its EMS business

UK Based industrial group Remploy is investing in more surface mount assembly equipment for its electronics manufacturing division. Remploy is set to double its electronics business this year.

General Manager at Remploy Rick Cook told Electronics Weekly, “In some of our factories we're working 24 hours, three shifts a day. Our business is growing and therefore we are investing”.



Industrial group Remploy is partially Government funded and serves a variety of industries. The industrial group as a whole does not have enough work for its 83 factories and is forced to restructuring. However the electronics manufacturing division is one of the better business within the group and is not part of the downsizing.