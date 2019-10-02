© mikael damkier dreamstime.com General | October 02, 2019
kSARIA picks up CIA&D
kSARIA Corporation has added Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (CIA&D) to its assets.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, CIA&D is an AS9100-registered manufacturer of electrical wiring harnesses, ignition leads, and flexible metal conduits serving blue-chip aerospace and defense customers, for both commercial and military aircraft applications, as well as products for the industrial end market. kSARIA is a supplier of mission-critical connectivity solutions for the aerospace and defense end markets and portfolio company of Behrman Capital, a private equity investment firm based in New York and San Francisco. Behrman Capital acquired kSARIA one year ago. In a press release, kSARIA President and CEO Anthony J. Christopher said, "Acquiring CIA&D broadens kSARIA's connectivity solutions offering. Bringing together kSARIA's strength in fiber optics with CIA&D's electrical products will allow for significant cross-selling opportunities, as both businesses share many of the same customers. We expect a very smooth integration that will enable us to stay focused on serving all of our stakeholders." David S. Symonds, president and CEO of CIA&D also commented, "We are very proud of CIA&D's long and successful history of supporting the aerospace and defense industry. Major OEMs and manufacturers have come to rely on us given our extensive experience developing unique electrical interconnect solutions. We are excited to become part of kSARIA and partner with the management team and Behrman Capital to capitalize on opportunities to grow our business." Grant Behrman, managing partner of Behrman Capital, said, "kSARIA has made excellent progress since our initial investment last year. We are pleased that kSARIA is building on its success with the acquisition of CIA&D, a highly complementary business that will further enhance its strong position in the high-reliability optical and connectivity sector. We look forward to continuing to build kSARIA's organic growth and acquisition momentum as we expand our product offering and technical capabilities to better serve our customer base." Behrman is investing in partnership with members of kSARIA's senior management team, which will continue to lead the company.
Tesla readies for phase 1 of mass production in China Reuters is reporting that Tesla is on schedule to start production in China later this month, with...
kSARIA picks up CIA&D kSARIA Corporation has added Co-Operative Industries Aerospace & Defense (CIA&D) to...
AFL buys Optical Telecom, expands DAS offerings International fiber optic cable manufacturer AFL has acquired Optical & Telecommunication...
Aptiv to acquire gabocom Aptiv has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire gabo Systemtechnik GmbH...
Sponsored content by Astute ElectronicsDefence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
Global semiconductor sales down 15.9% YoY in August The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) says that worldwide sales of...
Essex & Furukawa Electric agree to joint global venture Superior Essex, the parent company of Essex Magnet Wire, and Furukawa Electric, are...
CE+T Energy picks up Ideal Power’s PPSA unit CE+T Energy Solutions has acquired Ideal Power Inc.’s patented Power Packet...
EV battery plant part of SK Siltron’s plans for DuPont Semi Details are emerging about SK Siltron’s plans for the pending USD 450 million acquisition of...
Total wafer shipments to drop 6% in 2019 Total wafer shipments in 2019 are expected to decline 6% from last year's historic high...
HUBER+SUHNER acquires the BKtel Group HUBER+SUHNER strengthens position in its core market WAN / Access Networks with the...
Lacroix Group acquires Belgian company In late August, the French EMS provider disclosed that it had concluded a strategic deal by...
Flex names new Chief Supply Chain and procurement officer Flex says that Lynn Torrel has been named chief supply chain and procurement officer...
ON Semiconductor shrinking workforce by 30 in NY 16 months after a ribbon-cutting celebrating a 7,700-square-foot expansion of its manufacturing...
AMETEK inks deal for Gatan Ametek has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Gatan from Roper Technologies for...
Mikron Automation opens its new factory in Kaunas The Swiss company has officially opened its new factory in Lithuania, Mikron Kaunas.
Keysight & OPPO set up joint 5G test lab in Shenzhen Keysight Technologies says that the company has established a joint 5G test laboratory in...
Kitron's CEO is back on the job CEO Peter Nilsson returns to his duties on Monday 30 September 2019 following his...
Excellon installs system at Brigitflex Inc. Excellon has installed a model 154L Vision drill/routing system at Brigitflex Inc., in Elgin, Illinois.
SEMI, SUNY Poly snag major grant to expand talent pipeline SEMI and SUNY Polytechnic Institute have landed a major grant ꟷ USD 6 million ꟷ from the...
Aehr lands order for FOX-XP system for SiC devices Aehr Test Systems, supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment...
World Robotics Report: U.S. installations surge For the eighth year in a row, U.S. robot installations have increased, according to the...
Tachyum upgrades to Santa Clara Park for new HQ Semiconductor start-up Tachyum joins Intel, AMD and nVidia by moving its corporate...
IIT prints 3D embedded sensors using Nano Dimension system The Center for Biomolecular Nanotechnologies (CBN) of the Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia...Load more news
Related news
Most Read