© batman2000 dreamstime.com

(August 2019) Month-to-Month sales in billions

Market Last Month Current Month % Change Americas 6.04 6.29 4.1% Europe 3.26 3.23 -0.8% Japan 2.98 3.01 1.1% China 11.85 12.06 1.8% Asia Pacific/All Other 9.25 9.60 3.8% Total 33.38 34.20 2.5%

(August 2019) Year-to-Year sales in billions

Market Last Year Current Month % Change Americas 8.83 6.29 -28.8% Europe 3.54 3.23 -8.6% Japan 3.41 3.01 -11.5% China 14.31 12.06 -15.7% Asia Pacific/All Other 10.58 9.60 -9.2% Total 40.66 34.20 -15.9%

"While worldwide semiconductor sales remain well behind the totals reached in 2018, month-to-month sales increased in two consecutive months for the first time in nearly a year," says John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO, in a press release. "Sales into the Americas market were mixed, decreasing significantly year-to-year but increasing more than any other region on a month-to month basis." Regionally, sales increased on a month-to-month basis in the Americas (4.1%), Asia Pacific/All Other (3.8%), China (1.8%), and Japan (1.1%), but decreased in Europe (-0.8%). On a year-to-year basis, sales were down across all regional markets: Europe (-8.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-9.2%), Japan (-11.5%), China (-15.7%), and the Americas (-28.8%).