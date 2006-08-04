Consolidation in the Semi<br>Equipment Industry ahead

X-ray measurement UK firm for semiconductors Bede says consolidation is occurring in the semiconductor equipment industry in which it intends to take a part.

The Company reports a marked improvement in second quarter order bookings, rising from £0.6m in Q1 to £2.1m in Q2 (Q2 2005: £1.1m). This bookings figure is the highest reported since the third quarter of 2004. The majority of Q2 orders came from new customers as the Company pursues a strategy to widen its customer base.



Net cash outflows for the quarter were £0.6m and the group ends the period with closing cash reserves of £1.7m (30 June 2005: £7.3m). The company anticipates shipping tools from inventory to satisfy recent customer orders.



Bede reported growth of its order book at the end of Q2 to £2.6m, compared to £1.6m a year previously, but saw losses for the half year of around £3m. The company reported that it expects to return to profitability in Q4.