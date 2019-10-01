© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

2019 Silicon* Shipment Forecast (MSI = Millions of Square Inches)

Actual Forecast 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 MSI 11,617 11,617 11,757 11,977 12,390 12,785 Annual Growth 9.8% 8.0% -6.3% 1.9% 3.5% 3.2%

Forecast demand for silicon units through 2022 shows polished and epitaxial silicon shipments totaling 11,757 million square inches in 2019, 11,977 million square inches in 2020, 12,390 million square inches in 2021, and 12,785 million square inches in 2022. "Silicon shipment volumes are expected to decline this year as the industry works through accumulated inventory and weaker demand," said Clark Tseng, director of Industry Research and Statistics at SEMI. "The industry is expected to stabilize in 2020 and regain growth momentum in 2021 and 2022."*Total Electronic Grade Silicon Slices – Excludes Non-Polished Wafers *Shipments are for semiconductor applications only and do not include solar applications.